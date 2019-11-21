Former dog daycare attendant who beat dog to death charged with attempted robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Prosecutors say the day after Jarrod Dillman admitted to killing a dog, he tried to rob a bank.

Earlier this month, Dillman, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty after an incident that occurred while he was working as a dog daycare attendant.

This past August, Dillman caused the death of a three-year-old Havanese mix named Alessio. It happened at PawPrints by Penny & Co. on Niagara St. in Buffalo.

Prosecutors say Dillman admitted to using a leash to throw a dog against a wall, and repeatedly kicked the dog while wearing boots.

The day after he admitted to this, authorities say Dillman entered an M&T Bank branch on Elmwood Ave. near Breckenridge and approached a teller with a forged check.

Prosecutors say he wrote a note on the back of the check, which told the teller to give him cash and not call the police.

The teller repeatedly told him “no,” authorities say, leading him to leave the bank.

At the time of his arrest, Buffalo police say Dillman had a small amount of crack cocaine in his possession.

After being charged with attempted robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dillman was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, he could spend four years in prison.

He’ll be in court on December 16 for a felony hearing.