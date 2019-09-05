Live Now
Former Erie County Executive petitioning to have Scajaquada speed limit raised

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra has started a Change.org petition to make the speed limit on the Scajaquada 55 mph.

Giambra says until the state DOT breaks ground on a plan to replace the Scajaquada, the speed limit should be 55.

“The current limit of 30 mph was an unnecessary knee-jerk reaction that has become maddening to motorists and residents alike,” Giambra added.

According to the former county executive, any design process will take several years to achieve community consensus, making it unlikely that the DOT will be ready to break ground before 2024.

He believes until then motorists should be allowed to drive 55 on the current expressway.

The petition, looking to get 2,500 signatures, has over 1,600.

