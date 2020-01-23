Former Erie County Executive speaks out on proposed flavored vape ban

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra is speaking out against the governor’s plan to ban flavored vaping.

He held a news conference this morning in the City of Buffalo.

Giambra says that vaping can help smokers kick their habit and live healthier lives.

He believes that a ban on e-cigarettes could lead to dangerous consequences.

“Prohibition will push adults back to combustable cigarettes or the black market and when that happens governor. When that happens state legislature….you will have a bigger public health crisis,” Giambra said.

Governor Cuomo called on lawmakers yesterday to pass a new law banning flavored e-cigarettes.

Recently, the state put a 20 percent tax on vaping products.