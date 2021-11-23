Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant charged after video incident at polling place

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will discuss this case at 11 a.m. You can watch the conference on this page.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant is facing charges after prosecutors say she harassed a voter and posted a video taken inside a polling place on social media.

Last month, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Grant, 73, entered an occupied voting booth at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo during an early voting period. While there, prosecutors say she watched the preparation of another voter’s ballot.

“It is further alleged that the defendant engaged in a course of conduct, with the intent to alarm or seriously annoy another person, by filming the individual who was submitting their ballot,” the District Attorney’ Office says.

Grant shared a video of what she claimed was “voter intimidation” on Facebook.

“The woman in the blue jacket is a private citizen who is being allowed by the polling inspectors to compromise the voting process,” Grant said. “Why is she being allowed to tell a voter who to vote for? Why is she having contact with voters if she is not voting or she has finished voting. Why is she still in the room? She does not work for the Board of Elections. This is voter intimidation!”

MORE | Watch the video on Facebook here.

Following the incident, the Office of the New York State Attorney General demanded “immediate” action by election officials.

Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner says Grant was subsequently issued a letter, telling her she’s not allowed to come within 100 feet of any polling sites.

MORE | AG’s office demands “immediate” action after Betty Jean Grant posts video claiming “voter intimidation”

Grant has been charged with harassment and misdemeanor in relation to elections. No charges will be filed against anyone else involved in this incident.