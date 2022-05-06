BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree manslaughter following a fatal shooting on Broadway last July.
Blake M. Banks, a former Buffalo firefighter, was accused of shooting 40-year-old Jason Johnson during a dispute around 1 p.m. on July 20, 2021. Officials said Johnson tried to escape the attack by driving away, but crashed moments later. He died from his injuries at ECMC.
Banks faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.
Banks is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.
