Former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon voices support for India Walton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former gubernatorial candidate and “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon is backing India Walton in the race for Mayor of Buffalo.

Early Tuesday morning, Nixon tweeted the following message, and encouraged people to donate to Walton’s campaign.

Can’t wait for @Indiawaltonbflo to beat Byron Brown twice! Join me in donating to her campaign today👇 https://t.co/LqR7nMhbYH — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 29, 2021

Nixon unsuccessfully ran for Governor in 2018, losing the Democratic primary to Andrew Cuomo.

Last week, India Walton beat four-term and current Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary election. There will be no Republican name on the ballot in November, so Walton’s will be the only one.

Brown announced on Tuesday afternoon that he isn’t done seeking a fifth term, and encouraged Buffalo residents to vote for him as a write-in candidate.

“Let’s be clear that until November, there is no mayor-elect,” Brown said. “There is only one mayor of Buffalo, and that is Mayor Byron Brown.”

Not long after, Walton responded, welcoming the challenge.

“I look forward to him running, I look forward to debating him and I look forward to him talking to the voters about what he’s actually done for working class communities in the last 16 years,” Walton said.

