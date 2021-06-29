Former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon voices support for India Walton

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:
99950816_1529789498106

Cynthia Nixon stands with activists as they rally against financial institutions’ support of private prisons and immigrant detention centers, as part of a May Day protest near Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, May 1, 2018 in New York City.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former gubernatorial candidate and “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon is backing India Walton in the race for Mayor of Buffalo.

Early Tuesday morning, Nixon tweeted the following message, and encouraged people to donate to Walton’s campaign.

Nixon unsuccessfully ran for Governor in 2018, losing the Democratic primary to Andrew Cuomo.

Last week, India Walton beat four-term and current Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary election. There will be no Republican name on the ballot in November, so Walton’s will be the only one.

MORE | India Walton unofficially beats 4-term Buffalo mayor Byron Brown in Democratic primary; on track to be Buffalo’s first female mayor

Brown announced on Tuesday afternoon that he isn’t done seeking a fifth term, and encouraged Buffalo residents to vote for him as a write-in candidate.

“Let’s be clear that until November, there is no mayor-elect,” Brown said. “There is only one mayor of Buffalo, and that is Mayor Byron Brown.”

MORE | “Write down, Byron Brown”: 4-term Buffalo mayor to seek write-in campaign in November election

Not long after, Walton responded, welcoming the challenge.

“I look forward to him running, I look forward to debating him and I look forward to him talking to the voters about what he’s actually done for working class communities in the last 16 years,” Walton said.

MORE | Presumptive mayor-elect says ‘game on’ following Mayor Brown’s announcement

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories