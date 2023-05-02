BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former jail deputy in Erie County could end up on the other side of the bars for a maximum of one year when he’s sentenced in July.

Between March and May 2019, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Robert Dee, 42, failed to report inappropriate conduct he had with a female inmate. They say he asked for her number while she was incarcerated and later called her after she was released, violating protocol.

Deputies are required to report contact with former inmates.

More than two years later, in January 2022, deputies responded to Dee’s home in Eden after getting a 911 call. They say a woman whom Dee was prohibited from having contact with was there. An order of protection had been issued due to a prior incident, they say.

The following May, Dee was fired from his job.

“As a condition of his guilty plea yesterday, Dee signed an official resignation letter and agreed to not seek arbitration regarding his employment with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office,” the DA’s office wrote.

Dee is facing charges of one count of official misconduct and one count of second-degree criminal contempt. His sentencing will take place on July 24. Currently, he’s free on previously posted bail.