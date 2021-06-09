Former King Sewing Machine plant on Crowley Ave. to be demolished this July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo announced Wednesday, the former King Sewing Machine plant on Crowley Avenue will be demolished.

The project will try to preserve the plant’s original smokestack, along with the clock and water tower. Mayor Byron Brown says they’re still working out the final details on what they’ll do with the property.

“This property will soon undergo a major redevelopment and it will become a community asset and we will work with councilman Golombek and the member of the community to make sure that is the case,” said Mayor Brown.

Demolition is expected to start in July.