Former owner Emerald North and South files defamation lawsuit against Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A former owner of two local nursing homes officially filed a defamation lawsuit against County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Judith Landa of Nassau County was the owner of Emerald South and Emerald North nursing homes.

She said she was a passive investor in the two facilities until her co-partner abandoned her.

That forced her into having to manage the facilities on her own until she found an experienced third party to help.

She says Poloncarz defamed her with false statements during a press conference last year and on social media — which resulted in her getting a reduced sale offer for the facilities.

Landa also says Poloncarz refused to meet with her team to learn more about the challenges she was facing and to discuss his public statements.

Poloncarz declined to comment.