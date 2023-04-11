BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former local political operative and Erie County Democratic Chairman says that he wants a special prosecutor assigned to the child sex abuse case against him.

Steven Pigeon, through his attorney James Nobles says that he wants a special prosecutor because he thinks he won’t get a fair trial without it.

Pigeon, who is accused of sexually abusing a child in 2016, is a former political heavyweight with connections to Democrats on the local, state and federal levels. Nobles says that Pigeon had helped now-Erie County District Attorney John Flynn in the past, but blocked him from running for DA in 2008. Pigeon’s lawyer claims that Flynn has a “prolonged antagonistic personal relationship” and a vendetta against Pigeon. Pigeon served as the Erie County Democratic Chairman from 1996-2002.

They are asking for Flynn to recuse himself from the case and get the indictment dismissed.

Oral arguments on this matter were heard Tuesday in Erie County Court.

However, the DA’s office is saying, both in court papers and in court on Tuesday, that the defense is going public with false information in an attempt to smear Flynn’s reputation. Prosecutors also say the defense has failed to provide “real” proof that the DA’s office is working against him in a personal manner.

They also said that a grand jury heard the evidence in the case and say that the focus should not be on the politics, but rather the alleged victim.

Pigeon was indicted in December 2021 on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, rape in the first degree, criminal sex act in the first degree, sex abuse in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In July 2022, Pigeon was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of post-release supervision, a case that dates back to 2016 when Pigeon was charged with bribing former state Judge John Michalek and getting his son a job with former President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign. In return, Michalek issued favorable rulings to companies that Pigeon was tied to, and attended Buffalo Sabres’ games in Pigeon’s suite.

Pigeon continues to be on supervised release. Judge Kevin Carter said in Tuesday’s hearing that he will issue an order within the next two weeks.

