Former seminarians charged with harassing woman outside Diocese offices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two former seminarians have been charged with harassment following an incident this past September.

Matthew Bojanowski, 38, of West Seneca, and Stephen Parisi, 46, of Williamsville, were arraigned on Monday.

Prosecutors say that on the afternoon of September 3, Bojanowski and Parisi approached a woman as she tried to exit the rear parking lot of the Diocese of Buffalo offices.

There, they say the two men yelled at her and stood in the path of her vehicle, preventing her from leaving the parking lot onto Washington St.

Prosecutors also say Bojanowski and Parisi harassed her on social media.

The victim was not named.

The two men will reappear in court on January 17 after being released on their own recognizance.