Foster parent indicted for alleged role in death of 6-year-old boy under his care

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A foster parent was arraigned Thursday morning on one count first-degree manslaughter and one count second-degree manslaughter before an Erie County Court Judge for allegedly causing the death of a six-year-old boy, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office.

Jermaine St. John, 29, of Buffalo allegedly recklessly engaged in conduct causing serious physical injuries to a child under his care at a home on Newburgh Avenue in the City of Buffalo on January 1, 2019, Flynn says.

The DA’s office says 6-year-old Byron Clark was unresponsive when taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

According to Flynn, authorities determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

St. John is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Thursday, June 3, at 9:30 a.m.

He is released on $50,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.