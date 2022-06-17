BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congratulations are in order for four of Buffalo’s bravest.

Four Buffalo firefighters were promoted Thursday night.

Buffalo fire commissioner William Renaldo has promoted Michael Maly Jr. and Justin Sumbrum to fire captains. Jesse Reiter and Joseph Langdon have been promoted to fire lieutenant.

It’s a proud moment for the Langdon family, Joseph’s father is a Buffalo Police officer, and his grandfather is the former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Fred Langdon.

He had some advice for his grandson.

“I say lead by example, Retired BFD Commissioner Fred Langdon said. “If you give your men a good example they will do whatever you need to do.”

Fred Langdon retired in 1985.

