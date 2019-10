BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Four people were forced from their home by a fire this afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Millicent Avenue, near Suffolk Street.

Police were driving by when they noticed people trapped in the house. The fire was in the kitchen. Crews suspect it was caused by improper cooking.

Damage is estimated at $110,000. The Red Cross was called to help the people who lived there.