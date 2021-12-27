Four people shot on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, Buffalo police say four people were shot on Jefferson Avenue, and each one survived.

The incident happened inside a pop-up store on the street’s 1300 block, just after 5:30 p.m. The victims were identified as three women ages 23, 29 and 31, and a 29-year-old man.

Each person’s injuries were non-life threatening, and all are in stable condition.

Anyone with information that could help investigators make an arrest in this case can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.