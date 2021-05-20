Sources: Two women killed, another person dies in separate incident as police investigate series of shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

First Incident

Just before 10 p.m., a 32-year-old Buffalo man was shot on Rapin Pl. He was taken to ECMC, where he was initially listed as being in stable condition.

Second Incident

About an hour and a half later, police responded to the 3300 block of Bailey Ave., where a man was found dead after being shot.

Third Incident

The next day, around 6 a.m., police responded to the first block of Layer Ave. According to sources, two women were killed.

Anyone with information that could help officers investigate these shootings is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.