Four priests placed on administrative leave by Bishop Fisher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four retired priests are now on administrative leave, according to Buffalo Diocese Bishop Michael Fisher.

Fisher tells News 4 this comes after the diocese found out about informational documents filed with the federal bankruptcy court as part of the diocese’s chapter 11 reorganization proceeding.

According to the diocese, bankruptcy claimants filed confidential documents containing information about their allegations against priests.

In a press release on Friday, the diocese said, “Upon learning of the allegations, the diocese notified the offices of the appropriate District Attorneys and confronted the priests, all of whom denied committing any acts of abuse. The diocese also reported the claims to the Independent Review Board, which will be responsible for appointing independent investigators.”

The priests accused include: