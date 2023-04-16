BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department on Sunday reported four teenagers missing and asked for the public’s help in locating them.

Takiya Ransom, Pawlay Dit, Jayden Lambert, and Melissa Howard-Buttrom are missing, per several Facebook posts by BPD.

Takiya Ransom

-15-year-old Black girl

-about 5’1″ tall and 120 lbs

-last seen on Domedion Avenue in Buffalo

-last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink shorts and a blue hoodie.

Pawlay Dit

-16-year-old Asian girl

-about 5’1″ tall and 115 lbs

-black hair with red highlights, brown eyes

-last seen wearing red pajamas, a pink sweatshirt, and white slides

Jayden Lambert

-13-year-old Black boy

-about 5’3″ tall and 130 lbs

-last seen on Crsecent Avenue in Buffalo

-last seen wearing a neon sweater with black pants and camouflage Crocs

Melissa Howard-Buttrom

-15-year-old Black girl

-approximately 5’4″ tall and 230 lbs

-last seen on Sears Avenue in Buffalo

-last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black & white sneakers.

Anyone with information on any of the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.