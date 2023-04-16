BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department on Sunday reported four teenagers missing and asked for the public’s help in locating them.
Takiya Ransom, Pawlay Dit, Jayden Lambert, and Melissa Howard-Buttrom are missing, per several Facebook posts by BPD.
Takiya Ransom
-15-year-old Black girl
-about 5’1″ tall and 120 lbs
-last seen on Domedion Avenue in Buffalo
-last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink shorts and a blue hoodie.
Pawlay Dit
-16-year-old Asian girl
-about 5’1″ tall and 115 lbs
-black hair with red highlights, brown eyes
-last seen wearing red pajamas, a pink sweatshirt, and white slides
Jayden Lambert
-13-year-old Black boy
-about 5’3″ tall and 130 lbs
-last seen on Crsecent Avenue in Buffalo
-last seen wearing a neon sweater with black pants and camouflage Crocs
Melissa Howard-Buttrom
-15-year-old Black girl
-approximately 5’4″ tall and 230 lbs
-last seen on Sears Avenue in Buffalo
-last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black & white sneakers.
Anyone with information on any of the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.