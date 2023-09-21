BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A four-time convicted felon pleaded guilty to new drug and gun charges Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Ivan Morales, 48, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms.

In October 2022, authorities say a search warrant was executed at Morales’s Ideal Street residence were, they say, law enforcement officers seized suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and approximately $2,546 in U.S. currency.

A Shanley Street apartment, that authorities say was associated with Morales, was also searched. During the search, authorities seized approximately 1.5 kilos of cocaine, 12 clear bags containing cocaine, suspected MDMA pills, eight firearms, numerous magazines, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and $25,000 in U.S. currency, said to be in the form of $100 bills.

Morales was previously convicted on felony charges in 1998, 2004, 2006, and 2020 in state and federal court.

Under the new charges, Morales faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and an $8 million fine.