Fowler’s says thank you to heroes in with limited edition chocolate bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fowler’s Chocolates says it’s created a “sweet” way to thank the heroes in your life who have helped during the pandemic like friends, neighbors, or teachers.

The company says people have been doing incredible things in the face of COVID and think those people deserve the best chocolate.

To thank these heroes, Fowler’s is introducing a limited-edition candy bar as a way for Western New Yorkers to pay-it-forward to those who’ve helped over the past few months.

There are two versions of the chocolate bar. One of them says, “Thank You!” and the other reads, “My Hero!”

They are $2 apiece and are available at Fowler’s retail locations and online while supplies last.

