BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans were given a bit more of an international feel for the start of Sunday’s game in London.

The game, being broadcasted nationally by NFL Network and locally on Fox 29, was simultaneously broadcasting the game in both English and Spanish feeds. It appeared to be a widespread issue, with hundreds of posts on social media as the game went on.

Afterwards, it appeared that the game was going back and forth between English and Spanish feeds. However, the issue appeared to be fixed later in the first quarter.