Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs honored for its service to community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State Senator Sean Ryan is thanking a local restaurant for serving the community during tough times.

He stopped by Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs on Kenmore Avenue with a proclamation recognizing the business.

In the past year, @FindFrankNow has helped to feed our essential workers – and they were recently named one of Yelp's top 100 places to eat!



Visted owners Frank and Paul Tripi to thank them for doing great work in the community – and serving up amazing hot dogs and fries 🌭🍟 pic.twitter.com/cuoVOEtMe9 — Senator Sean Ryan (@SenSeanRyan) February 26, 2021

The restaurant has been giving out free food to front-line workers during the pandemic.

“Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs serves up some amazing food and has shown an incredible dedication to the Western New York community. Throughout the pandemic they have provided meals to our hardworking essential workers who have been on the front lines each and every day. With this dedicated spirit, and some really good hot dogs and fries, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs deserves this special recognition.” NYS Senator Sean Ryan

Frank was also recently named by Yelp, as one of the Top 100 Restaurants in the Country.