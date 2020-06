BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–One of Buffalo’s most historic buildings is getting some new decor.

Artist Jun Kaneko’s monumental ceramic sculptures are going to be installed at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House.

It’s through a partnership with Albright Knox’s Public Art Initiative.

Mary Roberts from the Frank Lloyd Wright house says this will benefit the local arts community.

Officials say Kaneko’s largest work is over 10 feet high and weighs nearly 3,000.