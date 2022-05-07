BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Indianapolis Colts Head Coach and Bills legend Frank Reich was back in Buffalo Saturday to once again present the Call to Courage Award.

The ceremony was held Saturday morning at the Hyatt in Buffalo. Frank Reich was joined by Sean McDermott and Buffalo-born singer, songwriter Charity Gayle to award Quarterback Nick Foles with this year’s Call to Courage Award, for his commitment to the community off the field.

Reich discussed the Knot Today Foundation, the non-profit his family started several years ago.

“Well, there is basically three buckets of everything we do as a foundation goes into one of three buckets, awareness, prevention and restoration,” Reich said. “And so, Knot Today is trying to be a catalyst, trying to bring people together. We’ve been afforded a tremendous platform in the NFL, and so we want to bring together people who have like-minded and like-spirit to fight against this issue as Linda is talking about, to protect children from sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking.”

Frank Reich thanked the Western New York community for the love and appreciation that he still receives ever since his days of playing for the Bills during the great Super Bowl years.