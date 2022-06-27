BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Monday morning, around 3:15, Buffalo police responded to a double shooting on the 200 block of Franklin Street.

A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Buffalo, were taken to local hospitals in civilian vehicles. They were shot “in a parking lot area during some type of large gathering,” officials said.

As of Monday afternoon, both victims are at ECMC being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.