BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Monday morning, around 3:15, Buffalo police responded to a double shooting on the 200 block of Franklin Street.
A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Buffalo, were taken to local hospitals in civilian vehicles. They were shot “in a parking lot area during some type of large gathering,” officials said.
As of Monday afternoon, both victims are at ECMC being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Latest Posts
- Buffalo man arraigned on illegal weapons, body vest charges
- Clerks turn to Congress as election integrity questioned
- Primary day in NY: Everything to know about casting your vote
- Gas station chain Sheetz lowers prices to $3.99 until July Fourth
- Amtrak Southwest Chief train derails in Missouri, at least 3 taken to hospital
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.