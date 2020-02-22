Historic house stands, for now, in the way of proposed townhouse project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A house on West Utica Street would be demolished as Sinatra Development and Ellicott Development applied to build a townhouse project there.

That’s why the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture held a protest there on Saturday. Activists said the structure was designed by architect Albert Schallmo and built in the rare Flemish Style.

Tim Tielman, executive director of the campaign, said it would be a big loss.

“The rehabilitation of historic buildings, using historic tax credits, that’s the thing that’s making Buffalo go right now,” Tielman said. “When tourists come here, they’re going to see the Richardson (Complex), they’re going to see the houses by Frank Lloyd Wright, they’re going to see the Guaranty Building, so historic structures, preserving them not only brings people from out of town but it helps us say ‘geez, we live in a great city.'”

The preservation board will hold a public meeting on the Franks House at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.