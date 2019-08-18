Free Hepatitis A vaccination clinics for customers of Platinum Pizza start Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County officials say the free Hepatitis A vaccination clinics for anyone who ate or drank at Platinum Pizza on Broadway between August 8 and 11 will begin tomorrow.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s clinic will be held at the Erie County Emergency Services Training Center at 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga from 1-7 p.m.

Limited shuttle service will be available at St. John Kanty at 101 Swinburne Street and will run every 30 minutes.

For more information contact 716-858-7690 or visit http://www2.erie.gov/health/