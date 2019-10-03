Friends and family gather to remember woman killed at McKinley Mall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Family and friends gathered for a vigil tonight in Buffalo to remember the life of a woman killed at the McKinley Mall.

Police say the ex-boyfriend of Mallicia Tipps stabbed her to death last week.

Wednesday night, while huddled in embraces friends and family showed they were there for Tipps.

The mother of three was stabbed to death last week after she ran inside the McKinley Mall.

“Her life was her children and that’s the greatest tragedy in all of this because not they’re without a mother and I just don’t know how I can even try and step into her footsteps,” Tipps sister Taji Green-Daniels said.

According to Hamburg police, 43-year-old Keith Sparks is accused of killing Tipps. Sparks was the victim’s ex-boyfriend and police say this crime was targeted.

Relatives say they were shocked when they found out what happened.

“She was very quiet, to herself, she’s a workaholic, she’d take care of her girls. Greatest mother I’ve ever met in my life all she ever did was work and take care of her kids,” Ronald Daniels, Tipps brother-in-law told News 4.

Friends and family say they will take care of Tipps three children and continue moving forward together.

Keith Sparks faces a murder charge. If convicted, he could spend 25 years to life in prison.