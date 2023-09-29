BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of late Thursday night, Frightworld: America’s Screampark has a chaperone policy in place.

The popular seasonal attraction is located on Hertel Avenue. Effectively immediately, guests under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 or older.

“Over the past three years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues,” Frightworld says.

Frightworld says that if a child cannot provide a valid government-issued photo ID with their date of birth, they will be assumed to be underage. Anyone older than 16 without an ID will be denied entry.

Frightworld says one chaperone can accompany up to six minors per day.