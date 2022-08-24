BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you scary? Or can you at least pretend to be? Frightworld‘s looking for people like you.

The seasonal attraction on Hertel Avenue is expanding their “Scream Team” with open auditions and interviews this weekend. It’s the last round of them.

Frightworld is hiring for the following:

scare actors

ticket takers

queue line entertainers

concessions

build crew and maintenance

make-up artist

costume designer

promotions

Escape City Buffalo game master

Anyone looking to frighten folks this Fall can head to 1001 Hertel Avenue on Friday (6-10 p.m.), Saturday (Noon-4 p.m., 6-10 p.m.) or Sunday (Noon to 6 p.m.). Those who are interested must be at least 18 years old.