BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you scary? Or can you at least pretend to be? Frightworld‘s looking for people like you.
The seasonal attraction on Hertel Avenue is expanding their “Scream Team” with open auditions and interviews this weekend. It’s the last round of them.
Frightworld is hiring for the following:
- scare actors
- ticket takers
- queue line entertainers
- concessions
- build crew and maintenance
- make-up artist
- costume designer
- promotions
- Escape City Buffalo game master
Anyone looking to frighten folks this Fall can head to 1001 Hertel Avenue on Friday (6-10 p.m.), Saturday (Noon-4 p.m., 6-10 p.m.) or Sunday (Noon to 6 p.m.). Those who are interested must be at least 18 years old.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.