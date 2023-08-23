BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking to fly to Florida this winter will have another option courtesy of Frontier Airlines.

Frontier will restart its seasonal nonstop service from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Florida beginning Nov. 17. Fares start as low as $39.

In addition, Frontier is also offering the same nonstop flight to Fort Myers out of Syracuse.

“We are pleased that Frontier Airlines is bringing back its non-stop service to Fort Myers, a beautiful and popular location for many of our travelers,” Kim Minkel, executive director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said in a release. “Non-stop service makes traveling much more convenient, which is great and welcome news.”

More information on Frontier flights out of Buffalo can be found here.