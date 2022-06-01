BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents of Buffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood want more fresh fruits and vegetables available to them.

After the mass shooting that killed 10 people at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, members of the Fruit Belt community are seeking better access to fresh food.

“We used to have many services and stores and shops in this neighborhood, but due to lack of participation and support from government and private sector, things that didn’t profit them, we were last on the list in this city,” Elverna Gidney, a resident of the Fruit Belt, says.

Residents are calling for investment in African Heritage Food Co-Op, which has a store in Niagara Falls.

“Our vision is to create a world where inner-city ‘neighborhoods’ can become communities. Where no one goes without healthy, affordable food options. Most importantly, a world in which we can create ownership and employment opportunities in and for the community.” African Heritage Co-Op

There are plans to open a new, flagship store on Carlton Street, which is located in the Fruit Belt.