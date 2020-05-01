Fueling the Front Lines Buffalo raises $18k in first week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As essential workers across Western New York are working to keep us safe, a new initiative is ensuring they have enough coffee to do so!

With Fueling the Front Lines Buffalo you can provide an essential worker with their favorite local blend and get a coffee poster in the process.

In just a week, the City of Good Neighbors have helped raise $18,000. That equates to more than 7,000 cups of coffee for our area front line workers.

Local advertising group, Of The Sea and printing company ZoomCompany.com (Buffalo) teamed up with 14 local coffee shops.

This initiative is not only providing essential workers with coffee and local coffee shops with business, but it also gives those who donate this poster as a thank you! It was created by a local artist and features local coffee shops.

One of the local coffee shops delivering is Perks in Buffalo. They’ve already received nearly $2,000 in donations, alone.

There are two ways to show your support.

You can donate $25 to an involved coffee shop through Venmo. That buys 10 essential workers a cup their favorite coffee.

Or You can donate $250, sending 100 essential workers, at the organization of your choice, a hot cup of coffee to brighten their day.

To donate head to Fueling the Front Lines Buffalo or to https://www.zoombuffalo.com/fuel/.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.