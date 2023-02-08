BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-of-a-kind Buffalo residence has caught the eye of the popular “Zillow Gone Wild” Facebook page.

Artist Ben Perrone’s 2019 “Triangle House” at 133 School St. on Buffalo’s West Side can be yours for $760,000, a price tag that includes everything inside the house and a studio on the property.

The Facebook post has nearly 3,000 likes and 1,000 comments. “That’s acute house!” one person wrote.

Perrone said he wants to sell the house because he’s ready to downsize at 89 years old.

“It’s a great house, great neighborhood,” Perrone said. “People think it’s a bad neighborhood, but it’s not. It’s safe.”

By offering to sell the house fully furnished, Perrone said he was hoping to gin up additional interest from buyers in Toronto or New York who are looking for a turnkey property in Buffalo, close to the Peace Bridge or nearer to skiing.

The 2,000-square-foot house features an open floor plan. The bedroom is on the second level that also features an office. The home includes one full bathroom and two half-baths.

Viewed from behind on Google Maps, the Triangle House’s form appears to give it a Christmas tree shape. The studio can be seen behind the house. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

In addition to a large triangular table, the house also features a vacuum elevator and exclusively south-facing windows to maximize natural light.

Perrone said he liked the triangle theme because “they’re the strongest form to have.”

The house also features a patio, the attached studio, numerous pieces of artwork including a sculpture from Adele Cohen, and a small park across the street. Total lot size is 6,000 square feet. Learn more about the house and see more photos here.