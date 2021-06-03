Fully vaccinated Lexington Co-op customers, employees no longer need masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lexington Co-op customers and employees no longer need to wear a mask if they’re fully vaccinated.
This change, which aligns with the CDC’s guidelines, takes effect immediately.
“We are excited to have arrived at this stage of the pandemic,” General Manager Tim Bartlett wrote.
