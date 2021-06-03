Fully vaccinated Lexington Co-op customers, employees no longer need masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--When it comes to damaging cars, there is no such thing as a "harmless prank." Scratching the car's finish.. etching it with a key.. or in this case, spray painting the outside can cause thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Several cars were vandalized by a tagger at C-and-K Auto Sales on Elmwood Avenue near Amherst Street over the weekend.