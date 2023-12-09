BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A South Buffalo family is praying for a Christmas miracle.

After having their home catch fire and then dealing with a contractor who stole thousands of dollars, Jan Weaver and her five children are still without a home.

“It seems like one thing after another, not really in the Christmas mood this year.”

2023 has been a challenging year for Weaver and her children. In June, Weaver’s ex-boyfriend set fire to her home on Peabody Street in South Buffalo. He currently faces charges for arson.

“He’s in jail right now,” Weaver said. “We’re going back and forth to court.”

Weaver hired a contractor through a family friend to repair the damages from the fire. She and her kids went from living in a hotel to staying at her mother’s house.

The family thought that within a matter of months, they could move back in. But they soon found themselves in an even bigger mess.

“The guy that was supposed to be doing the work to the house took the money and did some work but left a lot of it undone.”

Inside the home, the flooring was stripped, walls were never plastered and appliances were removed.

“It’s not liveable,” Weaver said.

Mya Snead, Weaver’s daughter, described the emotional toll the past year has had on the family.

“We thought our house was going to be done and it’s going to be remodeled and get to decorate it how we want and now we can’t because the contractor never finished the job, feels like it’s never going to end, constantly going on and on,” Snead said.

Jan is out about $20,000. With Christmas right around the corner, Jan’s coworker, Sarah White, is trying to help. She started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family.

“I am praying for this family to finally get blessed because they’ve been through so much,” White said. “We’re known as the city of good neighbors, the great Buffalonians that we are. I’m hoping we can bless this family and start them off on a good note in 2024.”

“It’s just hard,” Snead said. “Just want to have a Christmas together and not worry about not having a home to have Christmas at.”