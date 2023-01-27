BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The funeral for the five children who died as a result of a fire on New Year’s Eve in Buffalo will take place on Friday.

The fire happened on Dartmouth Avenue on the morning on December 31. These are the children who were killed:

Aniyah Green, 10

Joelle Liggans, 8

Jalissa Liggans, 7

Denise Keith, 4

Nehemiah Robinson, 2

The funeral for the children will take place at Elim Christian Fellowship (70 Chalmers Ave., Buffalo) at 11 a.m. and they will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery.