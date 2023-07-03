BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The funeral service for Father Joe Bayne, a longtime chaplain for the Buffalo Fire Department, will be streamed live online.

Happening Monday at 11 a.m., the service will take place at the Church of the Annunciation in Baltimore.

Bayne was 66 at the time of his passing. He was ordained as a priest in 1985, moving to Buffalo four years later and beginning a ministry at The Franciscan Center.

Bayne’s service as chaplain of the fire department and Erie County Emergency Services lasted 13 years before he was reassigned to a parish in Massachusetts.

Visitation was held on Sunday. Following Monday’s funeral, a memorial mass will take place in Buffalo at St. Joseph Cathedral on July 15 at 10 a.m.