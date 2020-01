BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Family, friends and colleagues are preparing to say their final goodbyes to one of Buffalo’s biggest advocates.

Prominent Queen City businessman Mark Croce will be laid to rest this weekend.

Croce died a week ago in a helicopter crash just outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

His funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. inside St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.

The ceremony is closed to the general public.