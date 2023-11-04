BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been over a week since Buffalo was rocked by sewer authority employee Keyshawn Gault’s death in a senseless shooting on I-190. Saturday afternoon, Gault was laid to rest with a funeral procession at the Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church.

“For about four months, it was just me and Keyshawn in a truck together every day, and the stuff we went through together was priceless,” Sewer Authority colleague Justin Black said in a eulogy. “If you know Keyshawn, he wasn’t a man of many words, but the words he did say had many meanings.”

Born on Jan. 26, 2001, Gault was only 22 years old when his life was taken by a gunman while driving down the 190 southbound — just moments after finishing up a job for the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

“He made the choice to do the right thing, to go to work. Someone made the bad choice of pulling that trigger,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Brown, who declared Nov. 4 Keyshawn Gault Day in the city of Buffalo, said Gault’s death was another act of senseless violence, like others sweeping our nation, that leaves people and families in mourning.

“Too many innocent people are losing their lives,” Brown said. “It needs to come to an end, and this funeral, this celebration of the life of Keyshawn Gault, is another reminder that more must be done.”

Those who spoke at the funeral say that Gault was a kind and gentle man who loved food, watching the Bills and going bowling.

His loved ones told the congregation how he always gave, making others feel loved and respected.

“You never see him angry, never see him angry because he wants to see everybody succeed, said Apree Banks, Gault’s aunt. “He wants everybody to feel the same way. He saw everybody the same, no matter who you are.”

Gault leaves behind his mother Angel Dubose, his father Keith, grandmother April and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

“Keyshawn, it is well to say with my soul to say to you, well done my son, well done,” Dubose said.