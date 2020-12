BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local health care organization is making sure Western New York’s don’t go hungry on Christmas.

G-Health Enterprises held a holiday basket distribution today.

Organizers handed out 500 holiday dinners with either turkey or ham.

They hope events like this add some hope to what’s been a very challenging year.

G-Health Enterprises isn’t done giving back.

Tomorrow, they plan on giving 2,100 gifts to kids in the community.