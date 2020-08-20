G-Health Enterprises unveils new mobile medical clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Healthcare on wheels! G-Health Enterprises unveiled their new mobile medical clinic today.

It will provide preventative treatments and screenings across Erie County.

That includes services like primary care, immunizations, and COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Raul Vasquez says the new mobile center will be a big tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

He says it will help take some of the stress of hospitals when the second wave hits.

Leaders say the goal of the mobile van is to help communities in need to get access to quality healthcare.