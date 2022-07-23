BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown announced Saturday the start of the first-ever summer session of the Game Changers Youth Basketball Program, held on Saturdays from July 23 to August 20 at Masten Park.

The program had initially been offered as a single six-week session held in the fall, but program directors changed the dates to the summer for this year. Other representatives include the City Department of Community Services, Buffalo Police Department, The Police Athletic League of Buffalo, North East Basketball Club and Fidelis Care. Fidelis Care is the title sponsor and has invested $2,500 that will help the the coaches, motivational leaders and mentors help kids stay healthy, fit and active.

Mayor Brown said that they are hoping to offer the camp to 200 Buffalo kids ages 8-18.

“I am calling on City youth to register today for Game Changers 2022, an impactful and fun program launched by my administrators in 2013,” Mayor Brown said. “Game Changers is much more than a basketball program. Game Changers offers youth a free, safe environment to play ball and learn critical life skills.”

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain dates are on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.