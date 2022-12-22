BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a big storm coming, there will be no garbage or recycling pickup in the City of Buffalo on Friday.
If your trash is normally picked up on Fridays, it will instead be picked up this Monday. All scheduled pickups will be a day late next week.
One town over, Cheektowaga will be picking up trash and recycling early on Friday. Residents there are asked to put out their totes before 5 a.m.
“Please remove your totes from the curb as soon as possible to avoid lost or damaged totes,” a message from the town said.
Blizzard and winter storm warnings are set to take effect across much of western New York on Friday morning. For the latest weather alerts and updates, click or tap here.
CLOSINGS | See all closings and delays here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.