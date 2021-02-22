Garden Walk Buffalo registration now open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Garden Walk Buffalo is now open for registration and back after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Organizers are soliciting gardens to participate in the Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25 event.

Those with gardens in the “footprint” of Garden Walk are welcome to participate, organizers say.

“There are no fancy garden criteria–no site visits, no judging, no entry fees, nothin’– all you have to do is be proud of your little spot of earth. It does not need to be giant. It does not need to be professionally landscaped. Gardens range from large to a few square feet – register your front, back, or side garden; your upper porch (seen from the street); or your business storefront dolled up with plantings! It is the diversity that makes the event a success.”

The deadline to register is May 15. You can register by clicking here.