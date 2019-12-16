Gas prices in Buffalo remain the same as last week

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It could be good news, bad news, or no news at all depending on how you interpret it. On average, Buffalo gas prices haven’t changed since last week.

As the holidays quickly approach, the average price around the city is $2.61, which is four cents less than what you’d find in Batavia or Rochester.

Just a quick note though — Batavia’s did drop by one cent since last week, while Rochester remained stagnant.

Across the country, the price of gas went down by two cents, resulting in an average of $2.55. That’s noticeably higher than the price at this time last year — $2.38.

The average price of gas in New York is $2.67, which is one cent less than it was last week.

AAA is expecting about 115.6 million people to travel during the holiday season, which is a record-breaking amount.