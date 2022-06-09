BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not there yet in Buffalo, but New York’s average gas price has reached $5 per gallon.
Nationally, AAA reports a record average of $4.97, while GasBuddy says the average has “surpassed” the five-dollar mark.
But it’s still cheaper to get gas in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area, according to AAA, which reports a record-breaking average of $4.89 per gallon. A record was also broken in Rochester on Thursday, where gas is slightly costlier at $4.95.
Batavia’s prices, which also broke a record, sit closer to Buffalo’s, at $4.90 per gallon.
Last week, a gas tax cap of $2 per gallon went into effect in Erie County, and a $3 cap went into effect in Niagara County. It makes it so people only have to pay tax on the first two or three dollars of every gallon of gas they put in their car.
This coincided with the state’s gas tax holiday, which will last until the end of the year. It will allow drivers to save an additional 16 cents for every gallon of gas they pump.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.