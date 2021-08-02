Gateway Longview to hold hiring event on August 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gateway Longview is looking to hire at least 10 to 15 people, and soon, the non-profit organization will have an open house hiring event to help find those people.

Departments looking to fill positions include the Behavioral Health Clinic, Foster Care Development, and Child and Family Treatment and Support Services.

On August 17, there will be a career fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will take place at 10 Symphony Circle.

“With the success of our Youth Care Professional hiring event, we are hoping to replicate that on August 17,” said Erin Bice, vice president of Human Resources for New View Alliance, Gateway Longview’s parent affiliate. “There is a huge need in our organization for these positions, and we encourage those who are qualified to apply. Gateway Longview is a fantastic place to work. We’re looking for dedicated individuals with a diversity of lived experiences, who are passionate about supporting our youth and community.”

Information on positions and registering for the event can be found here. Applicants must apply in advance. Offers will be made on the spot, as long as an applicant’s background check is clear.