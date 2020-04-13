General Polaski Association streaming Dyngus Day event on Facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today is Dyngus Day.

A live Facebook event is raising money for local polish organizations on this special day and letting people celebrate virtually.

This year’s celebrations are certainly anything but typical, with the annual Dyngus Day parade canceled.

The live Facebook event is streaming polish music and bringing in live guests from around the world for about nine hours.

As you tune-in, you can donate to organizations like the Polish Falcons, Polish Cadets, the Buffalo Central Terminal, and many local churches.

Joseph Mikolaj Rey Jr., President of the General Polaski Association, says the money that these organizations and churches usually raise today allows them to pay their bills for months.

Watch the event here: