Georgia man sentenced after he was found in possession of child porn at the Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Atlanta, Georgia man caught at the Peace Bridge in possession of child porn has been sentenced, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

35-year-old Ibrahim Dirweesh will spend 24 months in prison after he was sentenced on Wednesday by a U.S. District Judge.

Officials say on August 22, 2018, CBP officers at the Peace Bridge detained Dirweesh following a secondary inspection.

Images and videos of child porn were discovered on his cell phone during the secondary inspection. The videos were sexual involving pre-pubescent children as young as two-years-old.